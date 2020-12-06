Bookrack For The Week (Dec 6th to Dec 12th)

Elegy For The East

Dhrubajyoti Borah

Niyogi Books 2020,

pp 380, Rs 510

This book tells the stories of youth in angst, of groups who struggle to bring about a more just society and of women who search for the true meaning of life, amidst trials and tribulations.

When Adil Speaks,

Words Dance

Lavanya Karthik

Duckbill 2020, ebook, Rs 159.60

Everyone wants to be friends with Adil. But, how do you start a conversation with someone when their words dance to music you cannot hear?

A Poem A Day

Gulzar

HarperCollins 2020,

pp 968, Rs 3,999

This volume showcases 365 memorable poems; a poem for every day of the year written over the seven decades since Independence by some of the leading poets of the Indian subcontinent.

Eat Up,

Clean Up

Manjari Chanadra

Fingerprint

Publishing 2020,

pp 200, Rs 650

This book attempts to make you think long and hard about your dietary choices and how you perceive your health and well-being.

Bim And The Town Of

Falling Fruit

Arjun Talwar

(author) and

Shilpa Ranade

(Illustrator)

Duckbill 2020, pp 168, Rs 250

This is a fun, mad tale of a town where fruits are always falling on people’s heads and how the townspeople deal with this problem inventively.