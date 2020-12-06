Bookrack For The Week (Dec 6th to Dec 12th)

Elegy For The East
Dhrubajyoti Borah
Niyogi Books 2020,
pp 380, Rs 510
This book tells the stories of youth in angst, of groups who struggle to bring about a more just society and of women who search for the true meaning of life, amidst trials and tribulations.
When Adil Speaks,
Words Dance
Lavanya Karthik
Duckbill 2020, ebook, Rs 159.60
Everyone wants to be friends with Adil. But, how do you start a conversation with someone when their words dance to music you cannot hear?
A Poem A Day
Gulzar
HarperCollins 2020,
pp 968, Rs 3,999
This volume showcases 365 memorable poems; a poem for every day of the year written over the seven decades since Independence by some of the leading poets of the Indian subcontinent.
Eat Up,
Clean Up
Manjari Chanadra
Fingerprint
Publishing 2020,
pp 200, Rs 650
This book attempts to make you think long and hard about your dietary choices and how you perceive your health and well-being.
Bim And The Town Of
Falling Fruit
Arjun Talwar
(author) and
Shilpa Ranade
(Illustrator)
Duckbill 2020, pp 168, Rs 250
This is a fun, mad tale of a town where fruits are always falling on people’s heads and how the townspeople deal with this problem inventively.