Bookrack for the week (Feb 12 to Feb 18)

Meanwhile

Prerna Gill

HarperCollins, pp 96, Rs 350

This is a collection of poems that explores the light and shadow of the everyday: the quiet anxiety that plays out on the bedroom ceiling moments before sleep and the way changing seasons evoke memories.

My Very First STEM Library

Multiple Authors

Hachette, pp 288, Rs 895

Spark curiosity in bright young minds with this three-book set that explains early concepts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in an easy and engaging way for little learners.

The Garden Of Tales

Vijaydan Detha

Harper Perennial, pp 368, Rs 499

The author is undoubtedly the most influential writer of Rajasthani prose in the 20th century. He draws the reader into the complex and quirky world of the common folk of Rajasthan while bringing alive the magic of folklore and fable.

Why Am I Like This?

Judy Balan

S&S, pp 301, Rs 499

Equal parts astrology, Jungian psychology, mythology and memoir, this promises to be a thoughtful, in-depth beginner’s guide to psychological astrology.

One Way To Love

Andaleeb Wajid

Westland, pp 276, Rs 399

Tehzeeb Hasan’s family home, Jasmine Villa, may be a villa only in name, but she loves it dearly. Young and handsome Ayub Ahmed is one of the most eligible bachelors in the city, but he has no desire to get married. However, when he meets the utterly charming Tehzeeb, he changes his mind.