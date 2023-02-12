Bookrack for the week (Feb 12 to Feb 18)

Meanwhile
Prerna Gill
HarperCollins, pp 96, Rs 350
This is a collection of poems that explores the light and shadow of the everyday: the quiet anxiety that plays out on the bedroom ceiling moments before sleep and the way changing seasons evoke memories.
My Very First STEM Library
Multiple Authors
Hachette, pp 288, Rs 895
Spark curiosity in bright young minds with this three-book set that explains early concepts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in an easy and engaging way for little learners.
The Garden Of Tales
Vijaydan Detha
Harper Perennial, pp 368, Rs 499
The author is undoubtedly the most influential writer of Rajasthani prose in the 20th century. He draws the reader into the complex and quirky world of the common folk of Rajasthan while bringing alive the magic of folklore and fable.
Why Am I Like This?
Judy Balan
S&S, pp 301, Rs 499
Equal parts astrology, Jungian psychology, mythology and memoir, this promises to be a thoughtful, in-depth beginner’s guide to psychological astrology.
One Way To Love
Andaleeb Wajid
Westland, pp 276, Rs 399
Tehzeeb Hasan’s family home, Jasmine Villa, may be a villa only in name, but she loves it dearly. Young and handsome Ayub Ahmed is one of the most eligible bachelors in the city, but he has no desire to get married. However, when he meets the utterly charming Tehzeeb, he changes his mind.
