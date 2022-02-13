Bookrack for the week (Feb 13 to Feb 19)

Where Is The Love?

Anna Williamson

Bloomsbury, →→pp 258, Rs NA

Whether you’re fed up of the single life, want to dip your toe into the dating world, or perhaps you’re coming out of the newlywed bubble, this book has advice, tips and techniques for all your dating and relationship needs.

Turds Of Gold

Jugal Mody

HarperCollins, →→pp 304, Rs 399

What happens when a constipated billionaire hires a superhero to help him poop? Irreverent, audacious, and hilarious, this is a story of greed, blind belief and small miracles.

World History In 3 Points

Zac Sangeeth

Hachette India, →→pp 248, Rs 399

This is a book that makes history exciting for those who believe less is more. Every topic is presented in three crisp, bite-sized capsules, each with a key sentence highlighted for easy recall.

Be A Triangle

Lilly Singh

Macmillan, pp 112, Rs 599

With her signature blend of vulnerability, insight, and humour, the author writes a deeply humane, entertaining, and uplifting guide to befriending yourself and becoming a true “miracle for the world.”

Children Of The Hidden Land

Mandira Shah

Speaking Tiger, →→pp 232, Rs 499

This is a story about two girls who overcome their prejudices to question their existing ideas about nation, friendship and ambition. Above all, it is a story of hope and courage.