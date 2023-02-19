Bookrack for the week (Feb 19 to Feb 25)

Taatung Tatung

Vaishali Shroff

Puffin, pp 184

Rs 269

The stories in this book take you from the northeastern-most tip of our country to the forests in central India, from indigenous languages that are thousands of years old to those that have developed recently.

Exploring The Ballpoint

Shirish Deshpande

Self-published, pp 120, Rs 1,700

This book takes you through a journey that the author took over 13 years, to discover and explore the ballpoint pen as a serious medium of art. With more than 40 beautifully rendered drawings, the artist describes his process of creation.

Someone

Else’s Shoes

Jojo Moyes

Penguin, pp 432

Rs 699

A story of mix-ups, mess-ups and making the most of second chances, this is the new novel from the bestselling author of Me Before You and The Giver of Stars.

Shut The Lights

Smita Bhattacharya

Pixie Dust, pp 234, Rs 359

A dark and unpredictable tale of family secrets... and the lengths we go to, to save the ones we love.

Build Your

English Skills

Ruskin Bond

HarperChildren’s, pp NA, Rs 399

This book contains a careful selection of excerpts from some of Ruskin Bond’s favourite classics ranging from Christina Rossetti’s ‘Who Has Seen the Wind’ and Robert Louis Stevenson’s ‘From a Railway Carriage’ to Jonathan Swift’s ‘Lilliput and Its Laws’, among many other equally powerful examples of fine English writing.