Bookrack for the week (Feb 26 to March 4)

New releases of the week (Feb 26 to March 4)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 26 2023, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 01:45 ist

The Inheritors

Nadeem Zaman

Hachette pp 256
Rs 450

Weaving together a gripping sequence of events, this novel explores what it means to live in a world where power and privilege can afford to sustain relationships veneered by half-truths.

 

Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?

Vani Tripathi Tikoo

Niyogi, pp 84, Rs 299

Akku is a lively, imaginative and adventurous two-and-half-year-old little girl. She is the darling of her big joint family. But the biggest adventure of all awaits Akku, on her first day of school.

 

Prahlad

Kevin Missal

Harper Collins, pp 256 Rs 299

The final book in the bestselling Narasimha trilogy brings to an end the moving, inspiring and exciting story of Lord Narasimha and Prahlad.

 

The Portrait Of A Secret

Tarun Mehrishi

Penguin pp 288, Rs 299

Senior IAS officer Kamal learns of the theft of two paintings worth Rs 400 crore from an agricultural research centre of the Indian government. At nearly the same time, India’s chief of intelligence learns of an impending nuclear strike. What happens next?

 

Bad Liars

Vikrant Khanna

Penguin pp 172 Rs 199

When the dead body of a famous fund manager, Anant Kapoor, is found in his house, it isn’t hard for the police to pin the murder on his wife. But when they look deeper, they discover more suspects.

