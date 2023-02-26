Bookrack for the week (Feb 26 to March 4)

The Inheritors
Nadeem Zaman
Hachette pp 256
Rs 450
Weaving together a gripping sequence of events, this novel explores what it means to live in a world where power and privilege can afford to sustain relationships veneered by half-truths.
Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?
Vani Tripathi Tikoo
Niyogi, pp 84, Rs 299
Akku is a lively, imaginative and adventurous two-and-half-year-old little girl. She is the darling of her big joint family. But the biggest adventure of all awaits Akku, on her first day of school.
Prahlad
Kevin Missal
Harper Collins, pp 256 Rs 299
The final book in the bestselling Narasimha trilogy brings to an end the moving, inspiring and exciting story of Lord Narasimha and Prahlad.
The Portrait Of A Secret
Tarun Mehrishi
Penguin pp 288, Rs 299
Senior IAS officer Kamal learns of the theft of two paintings worth Rs 400 crore from an agricultural research centre of the Indian government. At nearly the same time, India’s chief of intelligence learns of an impending nuclear strike. What happens next?
Bad Liars
Vikrant Khanna
Penguin pp 172 Rs 199
When the dead body of a famous fund manager, Anant Kapoor, is found in his house, it isn’t hard for the police to pin the murder on his wife. But when they look deeper, they discover more suspects.
