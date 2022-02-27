Bookrack for the week (Feb 27 to March 5)

Hang On: A →→Second Wind

Eshwarmurthy G Pillai

Clever Fox, pp 138, Rs 248

Continuous drought takes a heavy toll on Subodh’s dreams. As the bank debt piles up, it leaves him with no choice. During one such suicide attempt, Subodh happens to meet Vanhi, and his life changes forever.

Hibiscus Hut

P Latha

Notion Press, pp 154, Rs 179

This is a collection of 14 fantasy tales for children. The key aspect of this book is to encourage children to take up life’s challenges and fight back spiritedly.

Journey To The Edge Of The Earth

Joeanna Rebello→ Fernandes

Penguin, pp 224, →Rs 399

Dive right into this rousing tale of a real-life hero whose ambition, courage, and determination to circle the world on his little boat, will fire up your imagination.

Verity

Colleen Hoover

Little Brown, pp 336, Rs 499

Rebecca meets Gone Girl in this shocking, unpredictable thriller with a twist that might leave you reeling. It all begins when Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin accepts the job offer of a lifetime.

Shringara Of Shrinathji

Amit Ambalal and Vikram Goya

Mapin, pp192, →Rs 9,500

A captivating volume, Shringara of Shrinathji catalogues a set of previously unpublished miniature paintings of the Pushtimarg tradition from the collection of late Gokal Lal Mehta.