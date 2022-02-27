Bookrack for the week (Feb 27 to March 5)

Hang On: A →→Second Wind
Eshwarmurthy G Pillai
Clever Fox, pp 138, Rs 248
Continuous drought takes a heavy toll on Subodh’s dreams. As the bank debt piles up, it leaves him with no choice. During one such suicide attempt, Subodh happens to meet Vanhi, and his life changes forever.
Hibiscus Hut
P Latha
Notion Press, pp 154, Rs 179
This is a collection of 14 fantasy tales for children. The key aspect of this book is to encourage children to take up life’s challenges and fight back spiritedly.
Journey To The Edge Of The Earth
Joeanna Rebello→ Fernandes
Penguin, pp 224, →Rs 399
Dive right into this rousing tale of a real-life hero whose ambition, courage, and determination to circle the world on his little boat, will fire up your imagination.
Verity
Colleen Hoover
Little Brown, pp 336, Rs 499
Rebecca meets Gone Girl in this shocking, unpredictable thriller with a twist that might leave you reeling. It all begins when Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin accepts the job offer of a lifetime.
Shringara Of Shrinathji
Amit Ambalal and Vikram Goya
Mapin, pp192, →Rs 9,500
A captivating volume, Shringara of Shrinathji catalogues a set of previously unpublished miniature paintings of the Pushtimarg tradition from the collection of late Gokal Lal Mehta.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube