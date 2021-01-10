Bookrack For The Week (Jan 10 to Jan 16)

Khaki In Dust Storm

Amod K Kanth

Bloomsbury, pp 368, Rs 799

This is a gripping story of immersive investigations led by the celebrated police officer, who found himself at the vortex of India’s tumultuous period of the 1980s and early 1990s. This is also a story of a cathartic evolution of a police officer who, after landing in the coveted Indian Police Service, finds his dreams challenged.

For Whom,

Our Media?

C T Joshi

Spark Publications, pp 176, ebook Rs 150

The book sincerely and passionately tries to examine both the pluses and the minuses of the media as we see it today. Based on events and experiences in the professional careers — of the author, his colleagues and many other journalists — it narrates a wide variety of events and anecdotes abounding in the profession.

Elephants And Cheetahs

Saral Mukherjee

Penguin, pp 416,

Rs 399

Do systems have souls? This book, based on a popular elective at IIM Ahmedabad, looks for answers in the hard trade-offs inherent in the design of operating systems and business models.

Ghalib:

A Wilderness At My Doorstep

Mehr Afshan

Farooqi

Penguin, pp 416, Rs 799

Ghalib’s poetic trajectory begins from Urdu, then moves to composing almost entirely in Persian and finally swings back to Urdu. Exploring his life, works and philosophy, this authoritative critical biography opens a window to many shades of India.

People On

The Roof

Shefali Tripathi Mehta

Niyogi Books,

pp 228, Rs 450

In a once-grand, now down-at-its-heels bungalow in a South Delhi colony lives Naina with her mother, sister, and the stigma that madness ‘runs in the family’. When a woman’s face peeps in from the mists of her childhood memories, Naina sets out in search of the truth behind her father’s disappearance.