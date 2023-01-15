Bookrack for the week (Jan 15 to Jan 21)

New releases of the week (Jan 15 to Jan 21)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 15 2023, 01:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 01:45 ist

Maithili And The Minotaur (Book 2)

C G Salamander and Rajiv Eipe

Puffin, pp 88, Rs 350

What starts out as a field trip into the forest, soon turns into something nefarious for Maithili, Minotaur, and their friends. One wrong turn is about to send them spiralling into the depths of their worst fears.

Spare

Prince Harry

Penguin, pp 416, Rs 1,599

With its raw, unflinching honesty, this is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

Raw Umber

Sara Rai

Context, pp 240, Rs NA

The autobiographical essays in this book are as much about the steady pulse of the author’s childhood in the 1960s, as they are about the nature of remembering.

Slow Is Beautiful

Ahlawat Gunjan

Penguin, pp 176, Rs 599

This is an invitation to cut through the clutter and noise of the world around you. With this book, you’ll learn to see, observe, reflect, and practice artistic techniques developed through years of training.

Diversity

Jennifer Moore-Mallinos and Gustavo Mazali

Puffin, pp 96, Rs 399

While there are many things that make us the same, there are also many things that make us different. Where we live, what we eat, how we dress and even how we speak — these are just a few things that make us who we are.

