Bookrack for the week (Jan 16 to Jan 22)

Boys Don’t Cry

Meghna Pant

Penguin, pp 256, Rs 299

Based on a true story (mostly), this promises to be a gripping and courageous novel that takes you behind the closed doors of a modern Indian marriage.

Ten Second Book Of Laughs And Surprises

Shamika

Chaves

Harper Children’s

pp 124, Rs 253

Did you know that Adolf Hitler was mortally afraid of dentists? Or that Alfred Hitchcock, who made some of the scariest movies, had a fear of eggs?

The Heart Flutters At Night

Mariam Henna

Magic Mongrel

pp 116, Rs 199

This book follows a writer’s journey of rediscovery as Sarah travels back and forth in time, negotiating the spaces of memory and reality.

The Law Of Desire

Madhavi Menon

Speaking Tiger, pp 152, Rs 499

The author, a queer theorist, shows us the conundrums and paradoxes that result when the law is entangled with sex and sexuality.

The Wires Of War

Jacob Helberg

S&S, pp 384, Rs 799

This is an urgent and groundbreaking account of the high-stakes global cyberwar brewing between Western democracies and the autocracies of China and Russia.