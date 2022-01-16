Bookrack for the week (Jan 16 to Jan 22)

Boys Don’t Cry
Meghna Pant
Penguin, pp 256, Rs 299
Based on a true story (mostly), this promises to be a gripping and courageous novel that takes you behind the closed doors of a modern Indian marriage.
Ten Second Book Of Laughs And Surprises
Shamika
Chaves
Harper Children’s
pp 124, Rs 253
Did you know that Adolf Hitler was mortally afraid of dentists? Or that Alfred Hitchcock, who made some of the scariest movies, had a fear of eggs?
The Heart Flutters At Night
Mariam Henna
Magic Mongrel
pp 116, Rs 199
This book follows a writer’s journey of rediscovery as Sarah travels back and forth in time, negotiating the spaces of memory and reality.
The Law Of Desire
Madhavi Menon
Speaking Tiger, pp 152, Rs 499
The author, a queer theorist, shows us the conundrums and paradoxes that result when the law is entangled with sex and sexuality.
The Wires Of War
Jacob Helberg
S&S, pp 384, Rs 799
This is an urgent and groundbreaking account of the high-stakes global cyberwar brewing between Western democracies and the autocracies of China and Russia.
