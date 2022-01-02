Bookrack for the week (Jan 2 to Jan 8)

Bookrack for the week (Jan 2 to Jan 8)

New releases of the week (Jan 2 to Jan 8)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 02 2022, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 01:45 ist

When Mommy Was A Little Girl

Multiple Authors

Ponytale Books, pp 111, Rs 199

Fifteen mommies from different parts of India tell you the stories of what they did when they were ‘little girls’ — the fun they had, the pranks they played, their love-hate relationship with their siblings, and how they troubled their parents and much more.

 

Beyond #MeToo

Tanushree Ghosh

Sage, pp 308
Rs 550

This book brings together accounts and analyses from around the world, exploring the #MeToo movement against the broader backdrop of feminism and gender.

 

Noise Cancellation

Jhilam Chattaraj

Hawakal Publishers, pp 100, Rs 350

This is a collection of poems that envision a sustainable consciousness; a way of life where attention is paid to everyday details instead of constant digital alerts.

 

The Cat People

Devapriya Roy

S&S, pp 320
Rs 499

This collection of short stories, personal essays, lists, original art and photographs are a treat, not just for cat lovers everywhere, but for all who love a story well told.

 

A Place In My Heart

Anupama Chopra

Penguin, pp 208, Rs 599

This memoir is a blend of recommendations and remembrances, nostalgia and narratives. It is a smorgasbord of cinematic delights, written, as Marie Kondo would say, to
‘spark joy.’

