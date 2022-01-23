Bookrack for the week (Jan 23 to Jan 29)

Modernization Of Indian Air Force
Vadrevu R Murthy
Primedia
pp NA, Rs NA
This book deals with a need to modernize the Indian Air Force. It presents a proposal to modernize that would act as a credible deterrence to adversaries.
The Soul Catcher
Monica Bhide
Bodes Well
pp 146, Rs 446
Set in modern India in a dimension where time and space are fluid, this is a novel in stories, with a mosaic narrative about destiny, grief, loss, faith, love, and sisterhood.
Salman Khan: The Man, The Actor, The Legend
Devapriya Sanyal
Bloomsbury
pp 234, Rs 699
This offers new perspectives on cinema and the peculiar glow of this star’s superstardom in a consumerist society. It cuts through the gossip and the rumours to focus on the star’s aesthetic formulation.
Why Don’t You Write Something I Might Read?
Suresh Menon
Context, pp 288
Rs 699
This eclectic collection of essays seeks out the pleasures and techniques, the spaces and memories, the little moments and the life-changing sentences that enrich a reader’s life.
Masala And Murder
Patrick Lyons
Niyogi Books
pp 288, Rs 450
This book, through its investigator, prises off the glittering mask of Bollywood and unveils an industry where friendships are fickle, affairs are currency and hidden dangers lurk all around.
