Bookrack for the week (Jan 23 to Jan 29)

Modernization Of Indian Air Force

Vadrevu R Murthy

Primedia

pp NA, Rs NA

This book deals with a need to modernize the Indian Air Force. It presents a proposal to modernize that would act as a credible deterrence to adversaries.

The Soul Catcher

Monica Bhide

Bodes Well

pp 146, Rs 446

Set in modern India in a dimension where time and space are fluid, this is a novel in stories, with a mosaic narrative about destiny, grief, loss, faith, love, and sisterhood.

Salman Khan: The Man, The Actor, The Legend

Devapriya Sanyal

Bloomsbury

pp 234, Rs 699

This offers new perspectives on cinema and the peculiar glow of this star’s superstardom in a consumerist society. It cuts through the gossip and the rumours to focus on the star’s aesthetic formulation.

Why Don’t You Write Something I Might Read?

Suresh Menon

Context, pp 288

Rs 699

This eclectic collection of essays seeks out the pleasures and techniques, the spaces and memories, the little moments and the life-changing sentences that enrich a reader’s life.

Masala And Murder

Patrick Lyons

Niyogi Books

pp 288, Rs 450

This book, through its investigator, prises off the glittering mask of Bollywood and unveils an industry where friendships are fickle, affairs are currency and hidden dangers lurk all around.