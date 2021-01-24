Bookrack For The Week (Jan 24 to Jan 30)

Kamala Harris:

The American Story That Began On

India’s Shores

Hansa Makhijani Jain

Hachette India,

pp 200, Rs 225

This book tells the extraordinary tale of a courageous and charismatic woman who beat the odds and stuck to her principles in the unforgiving milieu of today’s politics. Harris is a pioneer in her own right, a symbol many look up to in the hope of a more inclusive world.

Still Life:

A Graphic Novel

Anoushka Khan

Penguin, pp 112, Rs 315

This novel is an experiment with visual storytelling, using pictures and words to create a world that is unsettling and extraordinary. Part road trip, part existential thriller, it seeks new ways to look at love, isolation, memory and loss, asking what connects us to each other and to the natural world.

Gopi Diaries:

Finding Love

Sudha Murty

HarperCollins,

pp 136, Rs 299

In this second book in the bestselling Gopi Diaries series, Gopi is stronger, bigger, more confident than the little pup he was in the first book, but he is also cheekier and more mischievous!

Advantage India

Anindya Dutta

Westland, pp 424, Rs 599

This is a deeply researched and engaging account of the exhilarating journey of Indian tennis, with a special section on the Doubles game and on women’s tennis in India.

Unfinished:

A Memoir

Priyanka Chopra

Jonas

Penguin, pp 240, Rs 699

From her dual-continent 20-year-long career as an actor and producer to her work as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, from losing her beloved father to cancer to marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s story is about ambition and the courage to follow one’s heart.