Bookrack for the week (Jan 30 to Feb 5)

Into The Sideways World

Ross Welford

HarperCollins, pp 416, Rs 399

When 12-year-olds Willa and Manny hear of a mysterious animal prowling their town, they are determined to prove it is real. Following the creature into a cave one full moon, they are swept into an alternate, ideal world.

A Little Book Of India

Ruskin Bond

Penguin, pp 104, Rs 299

Drawing on his own memories and impressions of this unique land, the veteran author pays homage to the country that has been his home for 84 years.

The Great Tech Game

Anirudh Suri

HarperCollins, pp 556, Rs 799

In this book, the author provides a coherent framework outlining the key drivers that will determine the ability of a nation to succeed in this technology-dominant era.

Sin: Stories

Wajida Tabassum and Reema Abbasi (translator)

Hachette India, pp 240, Rs 499

Set in Hyderabad's old-world aristocratic society of the 1950s, this stellar collection of stories resurrects and explores the work of Wajida Tabassum, one of the most prominent names in Urdu literature.

Life And Political Reality

Multiple Authors

Harper Perennial, pp 164, Rs 399

This book examines the 1971 war and its aftermath — a treatise on liberation, and the destruction of the idealism and spirit of post-war Bangladesh, told in a single corrosive, stream-of-consciousness paragraph.