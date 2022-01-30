Bookrack for the week (Jan 30 to Feb 5)

Into The Sideways World
Ross Welford
HarperCollins, pp 416, Rs 399
When 12-year-olds Willa and Manny hear of a mysterious animal prowling their town, they are determined to prove it is real. Following the creature into a cave one full moon, they are swept into an alternate, ideal world.
A Little Book Of India
Ruskin Bond
Penguin, pp 104, Rs 299
Drawing on his own memories and impressions of this unique land, the veteran author pays homage to the country that has been his home for 84 years.
The Great Tech Game
Anirudh Suri
HarperCollins, pp 556, Rs 799
In this book, the author provides a coherent framework outlining the key drivers that will determine the ability of a nation to succeed in this technology-dominant era.
Sin: Stories
Wajida Tabassum and Reema Abbasi (translator)
Hachette India, pp 240, Rs 499
Set in Hyderabad's old-world aristocratic society of the 1950s, this stellar collection of stories resurrects and explores the work of Wajida Tabassum, one of the most prominent names in Urdu literature.
Life And Political Reality
Multiple Authors
Harper Perennial, pp 164, Rs 399
This book examines the 1971 war and its aftermath — a treatise on liberation, and the destruction of the idealism and spirit of post-war Bangladesh, told in a single corrosive, stream-of-consciousness paragraph.
