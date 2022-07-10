Bookrack for the week (July 10 to July 17)

Our India

Captain

G R Gopinath

HarperBusiness

pp 278, Rs 599

In this collection of essays, the eclectic range of the author’s views on business, politics, governance, aviation and society portrays a comprehensive picture of an India which is reshaping itself every minute.

The 10 Gunas

P R Mukund

Rupa, pp 128

Rs 195

In this book, the author explains how the 10 gunas — jnana, bhakti, vairagya, pragnya, medha shakti, dhriti, stithi, yoga, prana and bala — completely transformed his life and how they can transform yours too.

Akbar-Birbal & The Haunted Gurukul

Apeksha Rao

Puffin, pp 144

Rs 185

Just into his 10th year, Akbar is packed away to the Vishwamitra Gurukul to live undercover. Thankfully, he’s just met one of the greatest minds of the future and also his new best friend, Birbal.

Lilavati: A Life

Govardhanram Tripathi and Tridip Suhrud

(Translator)

Penguin, pp 272, Rs 399

This is a rare work in biographical literature, a father writing about the life of a deceased daughter; a book that is a cross between literature in translation, social and political history, and women’s studies.

Teen Couple Have Fun Outdoors

Aravind Jayan

Hachette

pp 208, Rs 599

It is a day of triumph for Appa and Amma, who have driven home a shiny new car to show off to their neighbours. But their eldest son Sreenath is behaving strangely, and his younger brother soon finds out why: a clip of Sreenath and his girlfriend has been posted to a porn site.