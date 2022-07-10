Bookrack for the week (July 10 to July 17)

Our India
Captain
G R Gopinath
HarperBusiness
pp 278, Rs 599
In this collection of essays, the eclectic range of the author’s views on business, politics, governance, aviation and society portrays a comprehensive picture of an India which is reshaping itself every minute.
The 10 Gunas
P R Mukund
Rupa, pp 128
Rs 195
In this book, the author explains how the 10 gunas — jnana, bhakti, vairagya, pragnya, medha shakti, dhriti, stithi, yoga, prana and bala — completely transformed his life and how they can transform yours too.
Akbar-Birbal & The Haunted Gurukul
Apeksha Rao
Puffin, pp 144
Rs 185
Just into his 10th year, Akbar is packed away to the Vishwamitra Gurukul to live undercover. Thankfully, he’s just met one of the greatest minds of the future and also his new best friend, Birbal.
Lilavati: A Life
Govardhanram Tripathi and Tridip Suhrud
(Translator)
Penguin, pp 272, Rs 399
This is a rare work in biographical literature, a father writing about the life of a deceased daughter; a book that is a cross between literature in translation, social and political history, and women’s studies.
Teen Couple Have Fun Outdoors
Aravind Jayan
Hachette
pp 208, Rs 599
It is a day of triumph for Appa and Amma, who have driven home a shiny new car to show off to their neighbours. But their eldest son Sreenath is behaving strangely, and his younger brother soon finds out why: a clip of Sreenath and his girlfriend has been posted to a porn site.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Chess Olympiad: How India earned the bragging rights
Rum ahoy! Six boozy recipes for World Rum Day
'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story
Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar
R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser
Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics
Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide