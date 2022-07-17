Bookrack for the week (July 17 to July 23)

Win The Leadership Game Every Time
Payal Nanjiani
Routledge
pp 155, Rs NA
The rules of business are changing. The game is evolving with speed. New markets are emerging. A new generation of the workforce is entering the game. What are the new rules and competencies? How do we play and win the leadership game, every time?
The Maverick Maharaja
Deepti Navaratna
HarperCollins
pp 283, Rs 594
His Highness the Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s life beautifully negotiated many paradoxes and impossibilities. It is not very often that the man emerges from the shadows of his crown. That is precisely why his story has to be told.
Dhanapatir Char
Amar Mitra and
Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey (translator)
Penguin, pp 520
Rs 499
This book combines the elements of myth, allegory and magic realism with folklore of rare beauty, making it a compelling read.
100 Anecdotes
Arthy Muthanna Singh and Mamta Nainy
Penguin, pp 112, →Rs 299
Tracing his life through 100 lesser-known and inspiring incidents, unusual trivia and gorgeous illustrations, this one-of-a-kind book explores the Dalai Lama’s vision, teachings and philosophies.
In The Name Of The Lord
Sister Lucy Kalapura and Nandakumar T (translator)
HarperCollins, pp 240, Rs 399
A bestseller in Malayalam when it was first published in 2019 as Karthavinte Namathil, this is a harrowing account of Sister Lucy Kalapura’s life as a nun and her spirited fight for justice.
