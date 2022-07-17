Bookrack for the week (July 17 to July 23)

Win The Leadership Game Every Time

Payal Nanjiani

Routledge

pp 155, Rs NA

The rules of business are changing. The game is evolving with speed. New markets are emerging. A new generation of the workforce is entering the game. What are the new rules and competencies? How do we play and win the leadership game, every time?

The Maverick Maharaja

Deepti Navaratna

HarperCollins

pp 283, Rs 594

His Highness the Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s life beautifully negotiated many paradoxes and impossibilities. It is not very often that the man emerges from the shadows of his crown. That is precisely why his story has to be told.

Dhanapatir Char

Amar Mitra and

Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey (translator)

Penguin, pp 520

Rs 499

This book combines the elements of myth, allegory and magic realism with folklore of rare beauty, making it a compelling read.

100 Anecdotes

Arthy Muthanna Singh and Mamta Nainy

Penguin, pp 112, →Rs 299

Tracing his life through 100 lesser-known and inspiring incidents, unusual trivia and gorgeous illustrations, this one-of-a-kind book explores the Dalai Lama’s vision, teachings and philosophies.

In The Name Of The Lord

Sister Lucy Kalapura and Nandakumar T (translator)

HarperCollins, pp 240, Rs 399

A bestseller in Malayalam when it was first published in 2019 as Karthavinte Namathil, this is a harrowing account of Sister Lucy Kalapura’s life as a nun and her spirited fight for justice.