Bookrack for the Week (July 19 to July 25)

Shaheen Bagh And The Idea Of India

Seema Mustafa

Speaking Tiger 2020, pp 288, Rs 450

This book examines how the sit-in by a small group of Muslim women, many of whom had stepped out of their homes alone for the first time, united millions of Indians of different faiths and ideologies in defence of the principles of liberty, equality and secularism enshrined in our Constitution.

Song Of India

Ruskin Bond

Puffin 2020, pp 128 Rs 299

The veteran author recalls the longing for familiarity, the joys of receiving his first money order, publishing his stories and finding new friends. This is another year from the life of a fiery teenager as he embarks on a journey to an unfamiliar land.

The Day Before Today: Lockdown Stories

Gayatri Gill and Niyati Singh (Illustrator)

Speaking Tiger 2020, ebook, Rs 157.50

In a land far away, a bat stirs up a cauldron of trouble. In the sanitised new world that emerges, everything has changed. Part fairy tale, part nightmare, this book is a collection of dark, delicious short fiction that will make us rethink the world we took for granted.

Getting There

Manjula Padmanabhan

Hachette India 2020, ebook, Rs 267.79

In this picaresque travel memoir, the award-winning playwright looks back on her youthful misadventures in Europe. By turns funny and fierce, this book will touch anyone who has ever wanted to strip off their skin to waltz, however briefly, on the wild side.