Bookrack for the week (July 2 to July 8)

Bipathu And A Very Big Dream

Anita Nair

Puffin, pp 216, Rs 299

When school reopens in the village of Kaikurussi after the pandemic lockdown, nine-year-old Bipathu makes new friends. And one of them wants to play football...

Red Sky Over Kabul

Baryalai Popalzai and Kevin McLean

Speaking Tiger, pp 288, Rs 499

This is a vivid portrait of a vanished Afghanistan — a world of kite flying, duck hunting and sitar lessons; a world lost to unending, horrific violence.

The Starved

Mangalu Charan Biswal

Hachette, pp 160, Rs 399

A tale of crippling deprivation and staggering optimism, this revolutionary work of Sambalpuri literature inspects the longevity of hope in the face of adversity.

I Named My Sister Silence

Manoj Rupda

Eka, pp 180, Rs 499

A little boy follows an elephant into a forest, fascinated and as if in a trance. His foray ends in tragedy, for the elephant is eaten alive by wild dogs even as the boy is sitting atop it...

The Yogi Witch

Zorian Cross

HarperCollins, pp 352, Rs 399

Myths become real and the mundane becomes enchanting as Jai and his witchy family remove the veil that separates reality from fantasy while enjoying endless cups of lavender tea.