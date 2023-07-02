Bookrack for the week (July 2 to July 8)

Bipathu And A Very Big Dream
Anita Nair
Puffin, pp 216, Rs 299
When school reopens in the village of Kaikurussi after the pandemic lockdown, nine-year-old Bipathu makes new friends. And one of them wants to play football...
Red Sky Over Kabul
Baryalai Popalzai and Kevin McLean
Speaking Tiger, pp 288, Rs 499
This is a vivid portrait of a vanished Afghanistan — a world of kite flying, duck hunting and sitar lessons; a world lost to unending, horrific violence.
The Starved
Mangalu Charan Biswal
Hachette, pp 160, Rs 399
A tale of crippling deprivation and staggering optimism, this revolutionary work of Sambalpuri literature inspects the longevity of hope in the face of adversity.
I Named My Sister Silence
Manoj Rupda
Eka, pp 180, Rs 499
A little boy follows an elephant into a forest, fascinated and as if in a trance. His foray ends in tragedy, for the elephant is eaten alive by wild dogs even as the boy is sitting atop it...
The Yogi Witch
Zorian Cross
HarperCollins, pp 352, Rs 399
Myths become real and the mundane becomes enchanting as Jai and his witchy family remove the veil that separates reality from fantasy while enjoying endless cups of lavender tea.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director
In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC
Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November
Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple
Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction
SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday
First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured
Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title