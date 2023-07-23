Bookrack for the week (July 23 to July 29)

Nowhere Man
Shivalik Bakshi
Penguin, pp 224, Rs 299
Captain Kamal Bakshi fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak War and went missing. This book has been written by his nephew. It is his story, recreated from his letters, diaries, and recollections of those who crossed paths with him.
The Collected Regrets Of Clover
Mikki Brammer
Viking, pp 314, Rs 699
Clover Brooks has forgotten how to live. It might be because she spends her time caring for people in their final days. But then she meets Claudia: a feisty old woman who has one last wish...
The Memoirs Of Valmiki Rao
Lindsay Pereira
Vintage, pp 320, Rs 599
This is a story of families torn apart by bigotry, an unmissable retelling of the epic Ramayana set at a time when blood mixed with the grime of Mumbai’s streets.
The Twilight Garden
Sara Nisha Adams
HarperCollins, pp 400, Rs 499
Sweeping through the 1970s to a modern corner of London, this is a life-affirming story of small spaces, small pleasures — and a community lost and found.
The Power Of Curiosity
Multiple Authors
HarperCollins, pp 348, Rs 399
This work of fiction is about the new and unorthodox ways of learning and the role that curiosity plays in it. Cuebee, the protagonist, represents the quintessential child, while Frontal is the storyteller.
