Bookrack for the week (July 23 to July 29)

New releases of the week (July 23 to July 29)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 23 2023, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 01:45 ist

Nowhere Man

Shivalik Bakshi

Penguin, pp 224, Rs 299

Captain Kamal Bakshi fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak War and went missing. This book has been written by his nephew. It is his story, recreated from his letters, diaries, and recollections of those who crossed paths with him.

 

The Collected Regrets Of Clover

Mikki Brammer

Viking, pp 314, Rs 699

Clover Brooks has forgotten how to live. It might be because she spends her time caring for people in their final days. But then she meets Claudia: a feisty old woman who has one last wish...

 

The Memoirs Of Valmiki Rao

Lindsay Pereira

Vintage, pp 320, Rs 599

This is a story of families torn apart by bigotry, an unmissable retelling of the epic Ramayana set at a time when blood mixed with the grime of Mumbai’s streets.

 

The Twilight Garden

Sara Nisha Adams

HarperCollins, pp 400, Rs 499

Sweeping through the 1970s to a modern corner of London, this is a life-affirming story of small spaces, small pleasures — and a community lost and found.

 

The Power Of Curiosity

Multiple Authors

HarperCollins, pp 348, Rs 399

This work of fiction is about the new and unorthodox ways of learning and the role that curiosity plays in it. Cuebee, the protagonist, represents the quintessential child, while Frontal is the storyteller.

Books
Fiction

