Bookrack for the week (July 24 to July 30)

Muthulakshmi Reddy
V R Devika
Niyogi, pp 204, Rs 299
In this book, the author describes the indomitable spirit of a woman who campaigned to get rid of the practice of wet nurses, fought for girls’ education and widow remarriage, education reform, and rural healthcare for women.
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
Charlie Mackesy
Ebury, pp 192, Rs NA
This much-loved book has been adapted into an animated short film. This version celebrates the work of over 100 animators across two years of production, with Charlie’s distinctive illustrations brought to life with hand-drawn traditional animation.
Lala Company
Rajiv Gupta
Harper Business
pp 240 Rs 399
This provides a hilarious, no-holds-barred account of how things work in Indian family businesses and promises to be a survival guide to help you navigate the tricky terrain of Lala Land.
Drawing On Courage
Multiple Authors
Ten Speed Press, pp 144, Rs 499
A practical, illustrated guide to overcoming the challenges of creative work, including where to start, how to give or get feedback, when to change direction, and how to stand up for what matters.
Equal, Yet Different
Anita Bhogle
Penguin, pp 256, Rs 399
Based on in-depth interviews with career women, leaders and experts on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), this book identifies catalysts that can help women achieve maximum potential and fulfilment.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday
India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025
A glimpse into the Siddi way of life at Gujarat's Gir
Tarun Tahiliani flags off FDCI India Couture Week 2022
Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?
Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence
Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain
Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays