Bookrack for the week (July 24 to July 30)

Muthulakshmi Reddy

V R Devika

Niyogi, pp 204, Rs 299

In this book, the author describes the indomitable spirit of a woman who campaigned to get rid of the practice of wet nurses, fought for girls’ education and widow remarriage, education reform, and rural healthcare for women.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

Charlie Mackesy

Ebury, pp 192, Rs NA

This much-loved book has been adapted into an animated short film. This version celebrates the work of over 100 animators across two years of production, with Charlie’s distinctive illustrations brought to life with hand-drawn traditional animation.

Lala Company

Rajiv Gupta

Harper Business

pp 240 Rs 399

This provides a hilarious, no-holds-barred account of how things work in Indian family businesses and promises to be a survival guide to help you navigate the tricky terrain of Lala Land.

Drawing On Courage

Multiple Authors

Ten Speed Press, pp 144, Rs 499

A practical, illustrated guide to overcoming the challenges of creative work, including where to start, how to give or get feedback, when to change direction, and how to stand up for what matters.

Equal, Yet Different

Anita Bhogle

Penguin, pp 256, Rs 399

Based on in-depth interviews with career women, leaders and experts on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), this book identifies catalysts that can help women achieve maximum potential and fulfilment.