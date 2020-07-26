Bookrack For The Week (July 26 to Aug 1)

The Death Script

Ashutosh Bhardwaj

HarperCollins 2020, ebook,

Rs 426.55

Narrated in multiple voices, this book is a creative biography of Dandakaranya that combines the rigour of journalism, the intimacy of a diary, the musings of a travelogue and the craft of a novel.

The Tale Of Makkhilal

Geeta Dharmarajan

(Illustrated by Charpak Dipta)

Katha Books 2020, pp 40, Rs 195

What happens when a fly becomes the god of a village? One person in the village sees through the fly’s wicked ploy. Would she be able to save the village? Find out in this romp of a poem that will encourage young readers to think about hygiene, role models, the power of one and a lot more.

Mandu

Malathi Ramachandran

Niyogi Books 2020, ebook,

Rs 239.54

Set in 16th century India, this novel is inspired by the true story of the young sultan, Baz Bahadur and the beautiful peasant girl, Roopmati, who come together over their common love for classical music.

Pokhran

Uday Singh

Srishti Publishers 2020,

pp 232, Rs 150

A heady page turner, at its very core, this book is an exceptional journey of revenge, courage, love and the unbeatable human spirit. It takes the reader on a journey from the deserts of Pokhran to those of Syria and into the halls of MIT.