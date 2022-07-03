Bookrack for the week (July 3 to July 9)

Stop Marrying Your Niece!

Dr Najoo Varkey

Printo, pp 51, free on request

This is an account of the medical activism undertaken by the author in her bid to stop the practice of consanguineous marriage with its disastrous health consequences for the offspring of such unions.

The Ten Commandments Of Evil

Vignesh Sivasankar

Readomania, pp 288, Rs 350

In these stories, the author ventures into a dark neverland, offering a deeply rewarding antidote to understanding the mysteries of the unknown.

A Kiss After Dying

Ashok Banker

Penguin, pp 400, Rs 399

Ricky Manfredi is living an idyllic playboy life when he meets Hannah. Both are falling for each other. Hannah knows that can’t be allowed to happen. Because murder is only the first stage of her plan.

The Inconceivable Idea Of The Sun

Anil Menon

Hachette, pp 280, Rs 599

This stellar collection of short fiction, as poignant as it is playful, blurs the distinction between what lies inside a story and what lies outside it.

Gupshup Goes To Prison

Arefa Tehsin and Shubhangi Chetan

(Illustrator)

Duckbill, pp 80, Rs 199

Khalid’s cat Gupshup has run away to a prison. An open prison it is called, but everyone knows that prisons are full of horrible, evil people.

Or are they?