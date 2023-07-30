Bookrack for the week (July 30 to Aug 5)

Northeast India
Samrat Choudhury
HarperCollins, pp 432, Rs 699
Taking a long view, this absorbing political history chronicles the separate pathways by which imperialism, Christianity and the British love of tea brought each of the contemporary region’s constituent states into modern India.
Back To Bharat
Nagaraja Prakasam
Penguin, pp 448, Rs 699
This book illuminates many questions that are most relevant to our present dilemma, both in terms of economic development as well as environmental threats.
The Wisdom Of Morrie
Morrie Schwartz
Sphere, pp 368, Rs 399
From the eponymous subject of the beloved classic ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’, comes an insightful book on staying vibrant and connected for life.
Book Of Rahim
Arvind Krishna Mehrotra
Westland, pp 72, Rs 399
This new collection of poems contains extraordinary records of the every day, as well as a reimagining of history.
Tall Tales Of A Small Dog
Omair Ahmad
Speaking Tiger, pp 160, Rs 499
These are funny, quirky, unputdownable stories about the heroes, villains and oddballs of Gorakhpur.
