Bookrack for the week (July 30 to Aug 5)

New releases of the week (July 30 to Aug 5)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2023, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 01:45 ist

Northeast India

Samrat Choudhury

HarperCollins, pp 432, Rs 699

Taking a long view, this absorbing political history chronicles the separate pathways by which imperialism, Christianity and the British love of tea brought each of the contemporary region’s constituent states into modern India.

 

Back To Bharat

Nagaraja Prakasam

Penguin, pp 448, Rs 699

This book illuminates many questions that are most relevant to our present dilemma, both in terms of economic development as well as environmental threats.

 

The Wisdom Of Morrie

Morrie Schwartz

Sphere, pp 368, Rs 399

From the eponymous subject of the beloved classic ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’, comes an insightful book on staying vibrant and connected for life.

 

Book Of Rahim

Arvind Krishna Mehrotra

Westland, pp 72, Rs 399

This new collection of poems contains extraordinary records of the every day, as well as a reimagining of history.

 

Tall Tales Of A Small Dog

Omair Ahmad

Speaking Tiger, pp 160, Rs 499

These are funny, quirky, unputdownable stories about the heroes, villains and oddballs of Gorakhpur.

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

