Bookrack for the week (July 31 to Aug 6)

How The Mango Got Its Magic
Sudha Murty
Puffin, pp 44, Rs 199
We all love the sweetness of mango and how it quenches our thirst on a hot summer day, but have you ever wondered how the mango got its magical sweetness?
India’s Money Heist
Anirban Bhattacharya
Penguin, pp 304 Rs 350
Constructed from extensive first-person interviews of the police team that solved the crime and the confession details of the criminals, this is the true story of how India’s biggest bank heist was executed.
The 10 New Life-Changing Skills
Rajesh Srivastava
Penguin, pp 400, Rs 299
We are in the midst of the 4th Industrial revolution (4IR), also called Industry 4.0. It is creating ‘green collar’ jobs, which need people to ‘think, reflect and act’.
Tears Of The Begums
Khwaja Hasan Nizami and Rana Safvi (translator)
Hachette, pp 244, Rs 499
With the reminiscence of past glory contrasted against the drudgery of everyday survival, this first-ever English translation of Nizami’s invaluable Urdu book Begumat ke Aansoo chronicles the turning of the wheel of fortune in the aftermath of India’s first war of Independence.
Madam Sir
Manjari Jaruhar
Penguin, pp 288, Rs 399
Set against the backdrop of significant events such as the Bhagalpur blindings, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Lalu Prasad’s reign in Bihar, this book looks at the IPS from the inside, through a woman’s eyes.
