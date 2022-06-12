Bookrack for the week (June 12 to June 18)

Mai: Silently Mother
Geetanjali Shree and Nita Kumar
(Translator)
Niyogi, pp 224
Rs 395
Behind the walls of a house in a North Indian town, a whole world thrives — a joint family, their attendants, their visitors. Three generations of women and their men think up different strategies of adjustment and achievement to accommodate or challenge patriarchy.
Turmoil In Punjab
Ramesh Inder Singh
HarperCollins
pp 572, Rs 799
Based on extensive research and first-hand accounts of those who lived through those volcanic years, this is an eye-opening narrative of the genesis of the Punjab conflict.
Cold Justice
Vish Dhamija
Pan, pp 264, Rs NA
A motiveless murder. A corrupt politician. A judge on trial. Five years ago, Akash Hingorani won a trial in court for his friends, Priti and Vansh Diwan. But he loses his heart to the presiding judge, Shilpa Singh. In this much-awaited sequel to the bestselling Unlawful Justice, the law itself is baffled and a verdict seems impossible.
At The Limits Of Cure
Bharat Jayram Venkat
Bloomsbury, pp 304, Rs 699
This work tells a story that stretches from the colonial period — a time of sanatoria, travel cures, and gold therapy — into a postcolonial present marked by antibiotic miracles and their failures.
The Death Of Kirti Kadakia
Meeti Shroff Shah
Bloomsbury, pp 272, Rs 499
This book unearths the secrets and lies lurking beneath the diamond-studded satsangs and the lavishly catered ‘pure-veg’ brunches and exposes the dual lives we often live.
