Bookrack For The Week (June 14 to June 20)

Rumi: A New Collection

Farrukh Dhondy

HarperCollins 2020, ebook, Rs 113

While many recent ‘translations’ have sought to give Rumi’s poetry a certain hippy sensibility, robbing it of its true essence, the author attempts to bring out the beauty and sensibility of the verses by imitating the metre of the original. The translations here provide a modern idiom to the poems, while keeping the religious context intact.

Getting Competitive

R C Bhargava

HarperCollins 2020, ebook,

Rs 502.95

The author draws upon his unique experience of more than 60 years as a policymaker and industry leader to give practical suggestions about improving the manufacturing sector in India. These include replacing socialistic industry-related policies with those that would promote competitive manufacturing.

Bleak Hope

Anwesa Chaudhary

Notion Press 2020, ebook, Rs 63

This book is a collection of poetry written by a teenager as she lives in anguish and views the destruction of the world with a heavy heart. It looks at the death, conflict, destruction and wars around us, but also speaks of hopes and new beginnings.

10 Indian Champions

Bijal Vachharajani and

Radha Rangarajan

Duckbill 2020, ebook, Rs 159.60

This book tells the stories of ten Indian conservationists working in diverse ways to save the world from human destructiveness, often facing seemingly insurmountable odds.