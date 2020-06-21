Bookrack For The Week (June 21 to June 27)

Young Mental Health

Amrita Tripathi and Meera Haran Alva

S&S India 2020, ebook, Rs 262.50

The book relies on interviews, lived experiences and storytelling through comics to share a unique insight into what it means to be an adolescent or young adult in India today and the kinds of pressure and stressors they face.

Inside The Tablighi Jamaat

Ziya Us Salam

HarperCollins 2020, ebook, Rs 238.71

Not much is known about what is arguably the world’s, and certainly India’s, largest Islamic organisation — the Tablighi Jamaat. This book provides an inside view of the organisation that unwittingly became a ‘hotspot’ during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Blood And Laughter

Manjula Padmanabhan

Hachette India 2020, pp 384, Rs 421

This first volume of Collected Plays presents the author’s full-length plays — all known for their masterful portrayal of the dilemmas of morality, relationships and the idea of justice.

The World That Belongs To Us

Aditi Angiras and Akhil Katyal

HarperCollins 2020, pp 240, Rs 539

This first-of-its-kind anthology brings together the best of contemporary queer poetry from South Asia, both from the subcontinent and its many diasporas.The anthology features several well-known voices as well as a host of new poets.

Lockdown Liaisons

Shobhaa De

S&S India 2020, ebook, Rs 93.45

This is a collection of short stories, from the varying perspectives of both men and women — young and old, brave and cowardly, cheerful and weighed down — each story a unique offering.