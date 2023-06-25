Bookrack for the week (June 25 to July 1)

The Queen Of All Nations

Abhijit Sengupta

AuthorsUpFront,

pp 496, Rs 799

This book attempts to tell the truth about us, our India and separate fact from myth. The various events that have shaped India over the last century and a half, the personalities who have made — and continue to make — the essence of what this country is, and what it is not, are provided in this overview of modern India.

Dharma Yuddha

Dr N Mogasale and N T Bhat (translator)

Subbu Pbln,

pp 251, Rs 349

In this work, the author takes us far beyond the shrine at the centre of the story and captures diverse motifs of contemporary social and political interest.

Beyond The Trappings Of Office

Rajan Kashyap

Niyogi Books,

pp 468, Rs 795

Travel with the author, a former civil servant, on a fascinating journey from a childhood spent in a former princely state to traipsing into the Indian Administrative Service with childlike optimism.

Anand

Sahana Sundar

Spark,

pp 287, Rs 379

This book takes us through the captivating life of Anand and his business journey that got entwined with his personal circumstances inextricably.

Mrs K M Mathew’s

Finest Recipes

K M Mathew

Penguin,

pp 224, Rs 999

Few have championed the cuisine of Kerala like Mrs K M Mathew (1922-2003), who pioneered cooking and authored 27 cookbooks. This is a definitive compilation of her all-time top recipes.