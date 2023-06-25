Bookrack for the week (June 25 to July 1)

The Queen Of All Nations
Abhijit Sengupta
AuthorsUpFront,
pp 496, Rs 799
This book attempts to tell the truth about us, our India and separate fact from myth. The various events that have shaped India over the last century and a half, the personalities who have made — and continue to make — the essence of what this country is, and what it is not, are provided in this overview of modern India.
Dharma Yuddha
Dr N Mogasale and N T Bhat (translator)
Subbu Pbln,
pp 251, Rs 349
In this work, the author takes us far beyond the shrine at the centre of the story and captures diverse motifs of contemporary social and political interest.
Beyond The Trappings Of Office
Rajan Kashyap
Niyogi Books,
pp 468, Rs 795
Travel with the author, a former civil servant, on a fascinating journey from a childhood spent in a former princely state to traipsing into the Indian Administrative Service with childlike optimism.
Anand
Sahana Sundar
Spark,
pp 287, Rs 379
This book takes us through the captivating life of Anand and his business journey that got entwined with his personal circumstances inextricably.
Mrs K M Mathew’s
Finest Recipes
K M Mathew
Penguin,
pp 224, Rs 999
Few have championed the cuisine of Kerala like Mrs K M Mathew (1922-2003), who pioneered cooking and authored 27 cookbooks. This is a definitive compilation of her all-time top recipes.
