Bookrack for the week (June 26 to July 2)

Hostage
Clare Mackintosh
Sphere, pp 416, →Rs 599
You’re on board the first non-stop flight from London to Sydney. Shortly after take-off, you receive a chilling anonymous note. There are people on the plane intent on bringing it down and they have your daughter.
The Magic Couch
Shilpa Rao and Sahitya Rani (Illustrator)
HarperCollins, pp 24, Rs 399
A celebration of the precious bond that children share with grandparents, this is a book for curious minds and affectionate hearts.
Pomegranate Peace
Rashmee Roshan Lall
Quercus, pp 285, →Rs 599
This book chronicles life on the American compound in Kabul in 2011, just weeks after the most audacious attack on the US embassy.
When Women Were Dragons
Kelly Barnhill
Bonnier, pp 340, →Rs 399
In this timely and timeless speculative novel, set in 1950s America, the author exposes a world that wants to keep girls and women small — and examines what happens when they rise up.
The Moral Compass
Hardayal Singh
HarperCollins
pp 200, Rs 399
Drawing heavily from spirituality, philosophy, psychology and four decades of the author’s experience at the helm of critical decision-making, the book will help you design your own moral compass and find balance and purpose in an imperfect world.
