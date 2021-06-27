Bookrack for the week (June 27 to July 3)

The A To Z Of Residential Real Estate

Ashwinder R Singh

Twagaa Intl,

pp 382, Rs 499

Whether you are a home buyer, developer or a channel partner, this book will certainly help you take the right decisions and save a lot of your money and time as it helps you navigate through the complications of the real estate industry.

The Blood Divide

A A Dhand

Penguin,

pp 352, Rs 699

The last thing Jack Baxi expected when a detective rang his doorbell in the middle of the night was that he’d be tortured and left for dead, with a young woman he’s never met before.

Space Life Matter

Hari Pulakkat

Hachette India,

pp 336, Rs 699

This fascinating narrative captures the story of the struggles and triumphs of the leaders of science and the world-class institutions they founded in India.

Kunti

Koral Dasgupta

Macmillan,

pp 224, Rs 350

After the remarkable success of Ahalya, the first book in the Sati series, Kunti presents a brilliant and tender retelling of a story at the heart of our culture and mythology.

In Plain Sight

Mohamed Thaver

HarperCollins, pp 264,

Rs 399

Told from the perspective of rookie crime reporter, Rohan, this is a police procedural set in the terrifyingly surreal world of crime and retribution inhabited by the Mumbai police.