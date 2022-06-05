Bookrack for the week (June 5 to June 11)

Nomads

Anthony Sattin

John Murray, pp 368, Rs 799

Reconnecting with our deepest mythology, our unrecorded antiquity and our natural environment, this is the untold history of civilisation, told through its outsiders.

Liberalism And Its Discontents

Francis Fukuyama

Profile Books, pp 192, Rs 499

In this brilliant exposition, the author sets out the cases for and against liberalism’s classical premises. Pithy, to the point and ever pertinent, this is political dissection at its very best.

Chronicles Of The Lost Daughters

Debarati

Mukhopadhyay

Harper India

pp 336, Rs 499

Set against the vibrant background of late 19th century Bengal, this beautifully woven novel brings together the glory and the decadence of colonial times.

Russia: Revolution and Civil War

Antony Beevor

Orion Books

pp 592, Rs 1,399

Using the most up-to-date scholarship and archival research, the author assembles the complete picture of the Russian revolution in a gripping narrative that conveys the conflict through the eyes of the common man.

Sorrow And Bliss

Meg Mason

W&N, pp 352, Rs NA

Forced to return to her childhood home to live with her dysfunctional, bohemian parents, Martha has one last chance to find out whether her life is ever too broken to fix.