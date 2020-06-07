Bookrack For The Week (June 7th to June 13th)

Middle Class,

Media And Modi

Nagesh Prabhu

Sage 2020, ebook,

Rs 673.04

This book studies how the Indian middle class, once seen as politically indifferent, has gradually become a player of importance. This change, which slowly began in the 1990s, has now reached a crescendo and Modi has become the icon of the changing economic demands of the middle class.

Fate Of Eight

Dhiraj Singh

Bloomsbury 2020,

ebook, Rs 223.30

This is a thriller about eight people whose lives are entwined through the three key milestones of one’s life: Birth, marriage and death.

The Greatest Ode To Lord Ram

Pavan K Varma

Westland 2020, ebook, Rs 366.98

The author has selected some of the most evocative stanzas of Tulsidas’ Ramacharitmanas and offers a succinct commentary for each of them, effortlessly managing to capture the meaning of the original.

Body And Blood

Benyamin and

Swarup B R

HarperCollins 2020,

ebook, Rs 418.95

Following the lives of men and women caught in a web of criminally-orchestrated accidents and medically-induced comas, this promises to be an introspective thriller.

A Burning

Megha Majumdar

Penguin 2020, pp 304, Rs 599

This is an electrifying debut novel about three unforgettable characters who find their lives entangled in the wake of a catastrophe. They seek to rise to political power and fame in the movies and the book chronicles their journey.