Bookrack For The Week (June 7th to June 13th)

  • Jun 07 2020, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 01:35 ist

Media And Modi

Nagesh Prabhu

Sage 2020, ebook,
Rs 673.04

This book studies how the Indian middle class, once seen as politically indifferent, has gradually become a player of importance. This change, which slowly began in the 1990s, has now reached a crescendo and Modi has become the icon of the changing economic demands of the middle class.

 

Fate Of Eight

Dhiraj Singh

Bloomsbury 2020,
ebook, Rs 223.30

This is a thriller about eight people whose lives are entwined through the three key milestones of one’s life: Birth, marriage and death.

 

The Greatest Ode To Lord Ram

Pavan K Varma

Westland 2020, ebook, Rs 366.98

The author has selected some of the most evocative stanzas of Tulsidas’ Ramacharitmanas and offers a succinct commentary for each of them, effortlessly managing to capture the meaning of the original.

 

Body And Blood

Benyamin and
Swarup B R

HarperCollins 2020,
ebook, Rs 418.95

Following the lives of men and women caught in a web of criminally-orchestrated accidents and medically-induced comas, this promises to be an introspective thriller.

 

A Burning

Megha Majumdar

Penguin 2020, pp 304, Rs 599

This is an electrifying debut novel about three unforgettable characters who find their lives entangled in the wake of a catastrophe. They seek to rise to political power and fame in the movies and the book chronicles their journey.

