Bookrack for the week (March 12 to March 18)

New releases of the week (March 12 to March 18)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 12 2023, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 01:32 ist

Something Borrowed Something Blue

Nandita Bose

Rubric Publn, pp 218, Rs 450

Picked out of a roadside cricket game to marry a complete stranger, Preeta’s life turns topsy-turvy. She is still to come to grips with brutal realities when an accident makes her a widow.

 

The Forsaken Wilderness

Vivaan Shah

S&S, pp 272, Rs 599

This is a literary novel that probes into the mysteries of the Earth and the workings of science and reality while steering clear of ghosts and supernatural occurrences.

 

Hundred Years Of Philosophy in Mysore University

S Venkatesh & V N Sheshagiri Rao (Eds)

Mysore Univ, pp 296, Rs NA

This is a compilation of the proceedings of a national seminar held at Mysore University to commemorate the completion of hundred years of the Philosophy department.

 

The Mystery Of Time Travel

Obaidur Rahman

Sleek, pp 70, Rs 300

The idea of time travel has fascinated philosophers and scientists both. This book explores the concept of time travel by unlocking the mysteries of time itself.

 

Never Tell Them We Are The Same People

Kesava Menon

Speaking Tiger, pp 256, Rs 399

This analysis of the culture and politics of Pakistan vis-à-vis India combines deep insight and engaging anecdotes to deliver a thoroughly entertaining take on the complex and often tumultuous relationship between the two countries.

