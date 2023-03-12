Bookrack for the week (March 12 to March 18)

Something Borrowed Something Blue
Nandita Bose
Rubric Publn, pp 218, Rs 450
Picked out of a roadside cricket game to marry a complete stranger, Preeta’s life turns topsy-turvy. She is still to come to grips with brutal realities when an accident makes her a widow.
The Forsaken Wilderness
Vivaan Shah
S&S, pp 272, Rs 599
This is a literary novel that probes into the mysteries of the Earth and the workings of science and reality while steering clear of ghosts and supernatural occurrences.
Hundred Years Of Philosophy in Mysore University
S Venkatesh & V N Sheshagiri Rao (Eds)
Mysore Univ, pp 296, Rs NA
This is a compilation of the proceedings of a national seminar held at Mysore University to commemorate the completion of hundred years of the Philosophy department.
The Mystery Of Time Travel
Obaidur Rahman
Sleek, pp 70, Rs 300
The idea of time travel has fascinated philosophers and scientists both. This book explores the concept of time travel by unlocking the mysteries of time itself.
Never Tell Them We Are The Same People
Kesava Menon
Speaking Tiger, pp 256, Rs 399
This analysis of the culture and politics of Pakistan vis-à-vis India combines deep insight and engaging anecdotes to deliver a thoroughly entertaining take on the complex and often tumultuous relationship between the two countries.
