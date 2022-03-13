Bookrack for the week (March 13 to March 19)

Musings Of A Financially Illiterate Father

Anand Saxena

Natraj

Publishers, e-book, Rs 299

This well-researched and incisive book on personal finance debunks the myth and fear that surrounds investing for Indians. The author explains every concept bit by bit and brings all his wisdom to the table.

The Curse Of Magdala

Col. Ashutosh Kale

Vishwakarma Publn., pp 232, Rs 300

Kicking off from the gaiety of the British Raj, journeying through the ancient land of Queen Sheba to the British monarchy, the story chronicles the lives of people and regiments.

Warlord Of Ayodhya

Shatrujeet Nath

Jaico, pp 408, Rs 399

Bharat’s carefree life in Kekeya is turned upside down by the death of his father Raja Dashratha and the exile of his brother and crown prince Rama. Untrained in statecraft and unsure of himself, Bharat begins his rule over Kosala.

Vultures

Dalpat Chauhan and Hemang Ashwinkumar (Translator)

Penguin, pp 328, Rs NA

Based on the blood-curdling murder of a Dalit boy by Rajput landlords in Kodaram village in 1964, this book portrays a feudal society structured around caste-based relations and social segregation.

Love Marriage

Monica Ali

Virago, pp 512, Rs 899

This is a story about who we are and how we love — with all the complications and contradictions of life, desire, marriage and family. What starts as a captivating social comedy develops into a heart-breaking and gripping story of two cultures.