Bookrack for the week (March 13 to March 19)

Musings Of A Financially Illiterate Father
Anand Saxena
Natraj
Publishers, e-book, Rs 299
This well-researched and incisive book on personal finance debunks the myth and fear that surrounds investing for Indians. The author explains every concept bit by bit and brings all his wisdom to the table.
The Curse Of Magdala
Col. Ashutosh Kale
Vishwakarma Publn., pp 232, Rs 300
Kicking off from the gaiety of the British Raj, journeying through the ancient land of Queen Sheba to the British monarchy, the story chronicles the lives of people and regiments.
Warlord Of Ayodhya
Shatrujeet Nath
Jaico, pp 408, Rs 399
Bharat’s carefree life in Kekeya is turned upside down by the death of his father Raja Dashratha and the exile of his brother and crown prince Rama. Untrained in statecraft and unsure of himself, Bharat begins his rule over Kosala.
Vultures
Dalpat Chauhan and Hemang Ashwinkumar (Translator)
Penguin, pp 328, Rs NA
Based on the blood-curdling murder of a Dalit boy by Rajput landlords in Kodaram village in 1964, this book portrays a feudal society structured around caste-based relations and social segregation.
Love Marriage
Monica Ali
Virago, pp 512, Rs 899
This is a story about who we are and how we love — with all the complications and contradictions of life, desire, marriage and family. What starts as a captivating social comedy develops into a heart-breaking and gripping story of two cultures.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe