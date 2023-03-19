Bookrack for the week (March 19 to March 25)

My Grandmother Can’t Cook
Indu Balachandran & Priya Kuriyan
Karadi Tales, pp 48, Rs 399
A hilarious tale of a six-year-old, and the only grandmother in the world who’s a disaster in the kitchen! Kids will enjoy discovering the popular dish of every state.
Humour With Mario Miranda
Parvin Saket & Devika Oza
Adidev Press, pp 20, Rs 499
The latest in the Learning TO BE series of short biographies features Mario Miranda, the legendary cartoonist. This simple text written in verse introduces young readers to the story of Miranda’s life and how he found inspiration.
Nala Damayanti
Anand Neelakantan
Penguin, pp 208, Rs 299
Damayanti is a feisty beauty who has a mind of her own. She is no damsel in distress and has no need for a prince to rescue her. Nor has Nala any interest in finding love, for he is building a city for his tribe. What happens when they meet?
All Those Who Wander
Kiran Manral
Amaryllis, pp 280 Rs 399
What if the past, present and future exist at once? What if you could rewrite your past? What if you could protect the child you were from the trauma you know she will have to live through?
Moms In The Wild
Nidhi Raichand
HarperCollins, pp 248, Rs 350
This is a dark, funny and razor-sharp story about the competitive world of social
media, of first jobs and fallen idols, friendships, current-day journalism and the roller coaster that is motherhood.
