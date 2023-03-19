Bookrack for the week (March 19 to March 25)

My Grandmother Can’t Cook

Indu Balachandran & Priya Kuriyan

Karadi Tales, pp 48, Rs 399

A hilarious tale of a six-year-old, and the only grandmother in the world who’s a disaster in the kitchen! Kids will enjoy discovering the popular dish of every state.

Humour With Mario Miranda

Parvin Saket & Devika Oza

Adidev Press, pp 20, Rs 499

The latest in the Learning TO BE series of short biographies features Mario Miranda, the legendary cartoonist. This simple text written in verse introduces young readers to the story of Miranda’s life and how he found inspiration.

Nala Damayanti

Anand Neelakantan

Penguin, pp 208, Rs 299

Damayanti is a feisty beauty who has a mind of her own. She is no damsel in distress and has no need for a prince to rescue her. Nor has Nala any interest in finding love, for he is building a city for his tribe. What happens when they meet?

All Those Who Wander

Kiran Manral

Amaryllis, pp 280 Rs 399

What if the past, present and future exist at once? What if you could rewrite your past? What if you could protect the child you were from the trauma you know she will have to live through?

Moms In The Wild

Nidhi Raichand

HarperCollins, pp 248, Rs 350

This is a dark, funny and razor-sharp story about the competitive world of social

media, of first jobs and fallen idols, friendships, current-day journalism and the roller coaster that is motherhood.