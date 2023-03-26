Bookrack for the week (March 26 to Apr 1)

What Will People Say?
Mitra Phukan
Speaking Tiger, pp 296, Rs 499
Writing with great sensitivity and gentle humour, the author proves once again that she is an extraordinary chronicler of the human heart. Rooted, like all her fiction, in the culture and sensibilities of Assam, this promises to be a must-read.
I’m Glad My Mom Died
Jennette Mccurdy
S&S, pp 319, Rs 899
This a heartbreaking and hilarious memoir about the author’s struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she took control of her life.
Smart Brevity
Multiple Authors
NB Publn, pp 224, Rs 819
Axios co-founders teach readers how to say more with less in virtually any format. They also share communications lessons learned from their decades of experience in media.
Making Meritocracy
Tarun Khanna and Michael Szonyi (Eds) OUP, pp 392, Rs 1,495
The authors discuss how the two most populous societies in the world have addressed the issue of building meritocracy historically, philosophically, and in practice.
Fear And Other Stories
Dalpat Chauhan
Penguin, pp 220, Rs 499
In this collection of short stories, the veteran Gujarati writer narrates lived experiences of Dalits, their exasperation and anger, with startling vividity.
