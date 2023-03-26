Bookrack for the week (March 26 to Apr 1)

What Will People Say?

Mitra Phukan

Speaking Tiger, pp 296, Rs 499

Writing with great sensitivity and gentle humour, the author proves once again that she is an extraordinary chronicler of the human heart. Rooted, like all her fiction, in the culture and sensibilities of Assam, this promises to be a must-read.

I’m Glad My Mom Died

Jennette Mccurdy

S&S, pp 319, Rs 899

This a heartbreaking and hilarious memoir about the author’s struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she took control of her life.

Smart Brevity

Multiple Authors

NB Publn, pp 224, Rs 819

Axios co-founders teach readers how to say more with less in virtually any format. They also share communications lessons learned from their decades of experience in media.

Making Meritocracy

Tarun Khanna and Michael Szonyi (Eds) OUP, pp 392, Rs 1,495

The authors discuss how the two most populous societies in the world have addressed the issue of building meritocracy historically, philosophically, and in practice.

Fear And Other Stories

Dalpat Chauhan

Penguin, pp 220, Rs 499

In this collection of short stories, the veteran Gujarati writer narrates lived experiences of Dalits, their exasperation and anger, with startling vividity.