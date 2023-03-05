Bookrack for the week (March 5 to March 11)

The Superpowers’ Playground

Sankalp Gurjar

Routledge pp 210, Rs 3,673

This book analyses the evolving geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region and explains how Djibouti fits in the global strategies of four major powers: the US, China, Japan, and France.

All Stray Dogs Go To Heaven

Krishna Candeth

BluPrint, pp 552, Rs 695

This story explores the power of love, friendship, family, and the elusive idea of home, and compels us to revisit our own ideas of truth, the self and reality.

Conversations

Kuzhali Manickavel

Blaft, pp 184, Rs 495

This is a collection of 40 dialogues that melds the classical philosophical tradition of Plato and Socrates with the anarchic freedom of a mid-1990s chat room and tops it all off with a dash of comedy.

The Get Things Done Book

Mikael Krogerus & Roman Tschäppeler

Profile Books pp 176, Rs 399

This compact book brings together 41 of the best productivity models. From world-famous techniques to the best-kept secrets of professionals, this book is full of big ideas that actually work.

The Earth

Transformed

Peter Frankopan

Bloomsbury pp 704, Rs 850

Revolutionary and revelatory, invigorating and incisive, this is a manifesto for human action, rooted in the lessons offered up by our past.