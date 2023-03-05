Bookrack for the week (March 5 to March 11)

The Superpowers’ Playground
Sankalp Gurjar
Routledge pp 210, Rs 3,673
This book analyses the evolving geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region and explains how Djibouti fits in the global strategies of four major powers: the US, China, Japan, and France.
All Stray Dogs Go To Heaven
Krishna Candeth
BluPrint, pp 552, Rs 695
This story explores the power of love, friendship, family, and the elusive idea of home, and compels us to revisit our own ideas of truth, the self and reality.
Conversations
Kuzhali Manickavel
Blaft, pp 184, Rs 495
This is a collection of 40 dialogues that melds the classical philosophical tradition of Plato and Socrates with the anarchic freedom of a mid-1990s chat room and tops it all off with a dash of comedy.
The Get Things Done Book
Mikael Krogerus & Roman Tschäppeler
Profile Books pp 176, Rs 399
This compact book brings together 41 of the best productivity models. From world-famous techniques to the best-kept secrets of professionals, this book is full of big ideas that actually work.
The Earth
Transformed
Peter Frankopan
Bloomsbury pp 704, Rs 850
Revolutionary and revelatory, invigorating and incisive, this is a manifesto for human action, rooted in the lessons offered up by our past.
