Bookrack for the week (May 10th to May 16th)

The Vengeance

Subhashis Das

Niyogi Books 2020, pp 176, Rs 295

A remarkable story of love, hate, compassion and conspiracy in India’s ancient era, combining history, religion and fiction in a fascinating read. Each chapter begins with Buddha’s sayings from different scriptures.

The Final Adventures of Professor Shonku

Satyajit Ray (translated by Indrani Majumdar)

Puffin 2020, ebook, Rs 239.40

In this last volume of Professor Shonku’s escapades, the brilliant and benevolent scientist travels around the world once more to face near-death situations. This volume brings alive the wildly imaginative world of the weird and wonderful Professor Shonku and his many cronies.

Shadow Men

Bijoya Sawain

Speaking Tiger 2020, ebook, Rs 160

This promises to be a tense and dramatic story of the strange death of ‘dhkar’, an outsider, in the beautiful hill town of Shillong in northeastern India. The author shows how violence has tainted the very fabric of everyday life in a place that was once peaceful.

A Woven Life

Jenny Housego and Maya Mirchandani

Roli Books 2020, ebook, Rs 519.75

Richly layered and remarkably candid, this is anything but an ordinary memoir. Life-writing at its truthful and unapologetic best, here is a story of a textile historian, entrepreneur and collector who has led an eventful and adventurous life, to put it mildly.

The Book Of Hopes

Katherine Rundell

literacytrust.org.uk 2020, free pdf

This extraordinary collection has contributions from over 110 children’s writers and illustrators. The stories, poems, essays and pictures aren’t all explicitly about hope, but they all aim to create it — through delight, comfort, new ideas, ridiculous jokes or heroic tales.