Bookrack for the week (May 14 to May 20)

Sahela Re
Mrinal Pande and Priyanka Sarkar
Harper Perennial, pp 268, Rs 499
When Vidya, a music scholar, sets out to write a book on the history of Hindustani classical music, she uncovers the remnants of a time and a tradition fast receding; when patrons were worshippers, not followers.
Murder Under A Red Moon
Harini Nagendra
Constable, pp 304, Rs 499
Together with the Bangalore Detectives Club, Kaveri once again sleuths in her sari and hunts for clues in her beloved 1920s Ford. But what happens when Kaveri’s life is suddenly put in danger?
The Woman Who Climbed Trees
Smriti Ravindra
Harper Collins, pp 432, Rs 599
Exquisitely written, a blend of ghost stories, myths, and songs, this is a haunting, deeply felt multi-generational story that illuminates the transitional nature of women’s lives.
Now You See Us
Balli Kaur Jaswal
Harper Collins, pp 344, Rs 499
Corazon, Angel and Donita have all come to Singapore to work for a living. Then an explosive news story shatters the city’s tranquillity.
Shahjahanabad
Multiple Authors
Roli, pp 108, Rs 2,246
Delhi’s Shahjahanabad was first founded as an empire’s capital at the glorious height of the Mughal dynasty. The book reproduces a large-scale, beautifully drawn and coloured map of this city.
