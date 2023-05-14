Bookrack for the week (May 14 to May 20)

Sahela Re

Mrinal Pande and Priyanka Sarkar

Harper Perennial, pp 268, Rs 499

When Vidya, a music scholar, sets out to write a book on the history of Hindustani classical music, she uncovers the remnants of a time and a tradition fast receding; when patrons were worshippers, not followers.

Murder Under A Red Moon

Harini Nagendra

Constable, pp 304, Rs 499

Together with the Bangalore Detectives Club, Kaveri once again sleuths in her sari and hunts for clues in her beloved 1920s Ford. But what happens when Kaveri’s life is suddenly put in danger?

The Woman Who Climbed Trees

Smriti Ravindra

Harper Collins, pp 432, Rs 599

Exquisitely written, a blend of ghost stories, myths, and songs, this is a haunting, deeply felt multi-generational story that illuminates the transitional nature of women’s lives.

Now You See Us

Balli Kaur Jaswal

Harper Collins, pp 344, Rs 499

Corazon, Angel and Donita have all come to Singapore to work for a living. Then an explosive news story shatters the city’s tranquillity.

Shahjahanabad

Multiple Authors

Roli, pp 108, Rs 2,246

Delhi’s Shahjahanabad was first founded as an empire’s capital at the glorious height of the Mughal dynasty. The book reproduces a large-scale, beautifully drawn and coloured map of this city.