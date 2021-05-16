Bookrack for the week (May 16 to May 22)

You Talk, I listen

Pratima Srivastav

Embassy Books,

pp NA, Rs 395

In this book, the author shares several case studies covering diverse issues faced by individuals, including loneliness, old age, sexual abuse, addictions, and most importantly, the impact of Covid-19 on the human psyche. The book hopes to serve as an eye-opener to those who shy away from sharing their problems.

1232 Km: The Long Journey Home

Vinod Kapri

HarperCollins,

pp 232, Rs 399

The nationwide lockdown in 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19 left millions of migrant labourers without jobs, food and shelter. Desperate and helpless, most took to the road, embarking on the long, often fatal, journey home. This is their story.

Are You

Enjoying?

Mira Sethi

Bloomsbury,

pp 208, Rs 699

From one of Pakistan’s most exciting young writers comes an exhilarating, audacious debut story collection; upending traditional notions of identity, scrutinising the relationship between power and desire, and fizzing with energy and wit.

Sooley

John Grisham

Hachette,

pp 368, Rs 699

The bestselling author takes you to a different kind of court in this gripping and incredibly moving novel that showcases his storytelling powers in an entirely new light.

That Night

Nidhi Upadhyay

Penguin,

pp 288, Rs 250

What happens when an innocent prank goes horribly wrong? This is a dark, twisted tale of friendship and betrayal that draws you in and confounds you at every turn.