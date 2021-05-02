Bookrack for the week (May 2 to May 8)

Prince With A Paintbrush
Shobha Tharoor
Red Panda, pp 36, Rs 250
This magnificently illustrated biography will help young readers discover the life and works of Raja Ravi Varma, the artist who was born into royalty, but earned the title of ‘Raja’ for his creativity on canvas.
How Do You Live?
Genzaburo Yoshino
Penguin, pp 288, Rs 699
The streets of Tokyo swarm below 15-year-old Copper as he gazes out into the city of his childhood. Struck by the thought of the infinite people whose lives play out alongside his own, he begins to wonder, how do you live?
Murder At Daisy Apartments
Shabnam Minwalla
Speaking Tiger,
pp 264, Rs 399
The seemingly listless days of the lockdown, when secrets and tensions bubbled below the surface, come back to life in this gripping and entertaining whodunnit.
1857: The Sword Of Mastaan
Vineet Bajpai
TreeShade books,
pp 280, Rs 295
As the magnificent Bandookbaaz risks everything in favour of life, the metropolis of Delhi emerges as the epicentre of an imperial genocide and a nation erupts in violent revolution.
How India Votes
Pradeep Gupta
Juggernaut,
pp 192, Rs 499
Based on years of field interviews and analysis, the author gives us a masterclass – provocative, entertaining and enlightening – in how and why Indians choose their leaders.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe