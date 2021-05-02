Bookrack for the week (May 2 to May 8)

Prince With A Paintbrush

Shobha Tharoor

Red Panda, pp 36, Rs 250

This magnificently illustrated biography will help young readers discover the life and works of Raja Ravi Varma, the artist who was born into royalty, but earned the title of ‘Raja’ for his creativity on canvas.

How Do You Live?

Genzaburo Yoshino

Penguin, pp 288, Rs 699

The streets of Tokyo swarm below 15-year-old Copper as he gazes out into the city of his childhood. Struck by the thought of the infinite people whose lives play out alongside his own, he begins to wonder, how do you live?

Murder At Daisy Apartments

Shabnam Minwalla

Speaking Tiger,

pp 264, Rs 399

The seemingly listless days of the lockdown, when secrets and tensions bubbled below the surface, come back to life in this gripping and entertaining whodunnit.

1857: The Sword Of Mastaan

Vineet Bajpai

TreeShade books,

pp 280, Rs 295

As the magnificent Bandookbaaz risks everything in favour of life, the metropolis of Delhi emerges as the epicentre of an imperial genocide and a nation erupts in violent revolution.

How India Votes

Pradeep Gupta

Juggernaut,

pp 192, Rs 499

Based on years of field interviews and analysis, the author gives us a masterclass – provocative, entertaining and enlightening – in how and why Indians choose their leaders.