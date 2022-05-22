Bookrack for the week (May 22 to May 28)

Violets
Kyung-Sook Shin
W&N, pp 224, Rs 699
A story of thwarted desire, misogyny and erasure, this novel is about one woman’s desperate search for both autonomy and attachment in an unforgiving society.
The Lost Diary Of Kastur, My Ba
Tushar Gandhi
HarperCollins, →→pp 312, Rs 599
In this book, the reader gets to hear from Kasturba, in her own words, for the first time. Through day-to-day activities, it provides a peek into what it was like to be married to the
‘Mahatma’.
The Whispering Chinar
Ali Rohila
Vintage, pp 224, →Rs 399
Beginning from the 1970s, when the Indus was dammed near Charbagh, these stories chronicle a time and a place of belonging, of nostalgia, and of relationships and friendships.
Deep Singh Shaheed
Harsimran Singh
HarperCollins
pp 396, Rs 799
Based on many years of research spent examining a wide range of Persian, Punjabi and English sources alongside genealogical records, this work tends to eschew hagiography to tell the life story of this spiritual-cum-military leader.
Just Keep Buying
Nick Maggiulli
HarperBusiness
pp 296, Rs 399
The hugely popular finance blogger Nick Maggiulli crunches the numbers to answer the biggest questions in personal finance and investing, while providing you with proven ways to build your wealth right away.
