Bookrack for the week (May 23 to May 29)

Amader Shantiniketan
Shivani and Ira Pande (translator)
Penguin, pp 184, Rs 499
This charming memoir is a loving homage to a grand institution and its legendary gurus. Written from the perspective of a child, it retains the freshness and innocence of an age when experimental education was not merely a trendy movement.
NoNo And Plink Plunk
Vinalini Mathrani and
Nikita Jain (Art)
Katha Books, pp NA, Rs 195
NoNo and Plink Plunk live by the sea and have questions about the oceans and tides. What happens when they go on a quest to find the answers? This is a delightful story that incorporates fun facts about science.
Karma Sutras
Debashis Chatterjee
Sage, pp 232, Rs 450
This book decodes the secrets of effective leadership in these uncertain times. It contains management mantras from one of India’s foremost thought leaders to help you navigate the technology-driven culture of 21st century business.
