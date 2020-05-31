Bookrack for the week (May 31st to June 6th)

Chain Of Gold

Cassandra Clare

Walker Books 2020, ebook, Rs 531.05

This is the first novel in a brand new trilogy where evil hides in plain sight and love cuts deeper than any blade. This is part of the highly anticipated Shadowhunters series by the bestselling author. The protagonists are the children of characters from The Infernal Devices.

Red, White And Royal Blue

Casey McQuiston

St Martin’s Griffin 2020, ebook,

Rs 354.47

What happens when America’s First Son falls in love with the Prince of Wales? Can love save the world after all? Where do we find the courage and the power to be the people we are meant to be? And how can we learn to let our true colours shine through? The book explores these aspects and more about true love.

Walk The Wire

David Baldacci

MacMillan 2020, ebook, Rs 407.10

FBI investigator Amos Decker and his colleague Alex Jamison are summoned to seek answers in the local community of London, North Dakota, which sits at the very heart of the fracking industry, soaked in oil money, jealousy and a deep-set rivalry. Decker soon realises that the nearby ‘eye in the sky’, the Air Force Station, may hold vital clues.

The Two Lives Of Lydia Bird

Josie Silver

Penguin 2020, ebook, Rs 303.05

Lydia and Freddie. They’ve been together for almost a decade and Lydia thinks their love is indestructible. But she’s wrong. Because on her 27th birthday, Freddie dies in a tragic accident. But Lydia knows that Freddie would want her to live her life well.Then something unbelievable happens and Lydia gets another chance at her old life.