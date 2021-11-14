Bookrack for the week (Nov 14 to Nov 20)

The Debates That Defined India
Adeel Hussain and
Tripurdaman Singh
Fourth Estate
pp 292, Rs 599
It is an intellectually combative Nehru whom we meet in this book — voicing ideological disagreements, forging political alliances, moulding political opinion, offering visions of the future, and staking out the political field — a key figure in the debates that defined India.
Words For Birds
Salim Ali and
Tara Gandhi (ed)
Hachette
pp 256, Rs 599
The great ornithologist as an enthralling storyteller is most apparent in this book, the first and only, collection of all his radio broadcasts.
The Other Man
Farhad
J Dadyburjor
Lake Union
pp 300, Rs 499
This promises to be a heartwarming and transporting romantic comedy about finding ‘happy-ever-after’ on your own terms.
3 & The Emerald Stone Of Irene
Vinod Raman Nair
Notion Press
pp 292, Rs 333
As the dark horses of terror start riding across the world, an adventurer, a historian and a spy come together to unearth a macabre series of events.
Dynamics Of Library And Information Science
Dr S T
Ramachandra (Ed)
Manasa Pubn
pp 328, Rs 400
This book comprises articles that deal with the current trends and issues of library and information science and promises to be a handy book for librarians as well as students.
