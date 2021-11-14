Bookrack for the week (Nov 14 to Nov 20)

Bookrack for the week (Nov 14 to Nov 20)

New releases of the week (Nov 14 to Nov 20)

The Debates That Defined India

Adeel Hussain and
Tripurdaman Singh

Fourth Estate
pp 292, Rs 599

It is an intellectually combative Nehru whom we meet in this book — voicing ideological disagreements, forging political alliances, moulding political opinion, offering visions of the future, and staking out the political field — a key figure in the debates that defined India.

 

Words For Birds

Salim Ali and
Tara Gandhi (ed)

Hachette
pp 256, Rs 599

The great ornithologist as an enthralling storyteller is most apparent in this book, the first and only, collection of all his radio broadcasts.

 

The Other Man

Farhad
J Dadyburjor

Lake Union
pp 300, Rs 499

This promises to be a heartwarming and transporting romantic comedy about finding ‘happy-ever-after’ on your own terms.

 

3 & The Emerald Stone Of Irene

Vinod Raman Nair

Notion Press
pp 292, Rs 333

As the dark horses of terror start riding across the world, an adventurer, a historian and a spy come together to unearth a macabre series of events.

 

Dynamics Of Library And Information Science

Dr S T
Ramachandra (Ed)

Manasa Pubn
pp 328, Rs 400

This book comprises articles that deal with the current trends and issues of library and information science and promises to be a handy book for librarians as well as students.

