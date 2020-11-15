Bookrack For The Week (Nov 15 to Nov 21)

Bookrack For The Week (Nov 15 to Nov 21)

New releases of the week (Nov 15 to Nov 21)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 15 2020, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 01:28 ist

Grandparents’ Bag Of Stories

Sudha Murty

Penguin 2020,
pp 240, Rs 250

Written during the lockdown to reinforce the power and magic of stories, this book is an ode to the medical fraternity during the challenging times of Covid-19.

 

Terror In Islamabad

Amar Bhushan

HarperCollins 2020, pp 180, Rs 250

A cultural attache at the Indian Embassy in Pakistan, Veer Singh goes undercover on a top-secret mission, with his life and many others’ at stake. Based on true events, this promises to be a gripping thriller.

 

Love Your Life

Sophie Kinsella

Penguin 2020,
pp 368, Rs 699

Ava is sick of online dating. She’s always trusted her own instincts over an algorithm, anyway, and she wants a break from it all. So when she signs up to a semi-silent, anonymous writing retreat in glorious Italy, love is the last thing on her mind. Until she meets a handsome stranger.

 

The Sentinel

Lee Child and Andrew Child

Penguin 2020, pp 384, Rs 699

Jack Reacher gets off the bus in a sleepy no-name town outside Nashville, Tennessee. He plans to grab a cup of coffee and move right along. Not going to happen. The town has been shut down by a cyber attack and Reacher has to get into the thick of things.

 

White Bird

R J Palacio

Puffin 2020, pp 224, Rs 599

An unforgettable, unputdownable graphic novel about strength, courage and the power of kindness to change hearts, build bridges, and even save lives, from the globally bestselling author of Wonder.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

What's Brewing

US Election: Will Joe Biden be good for India?

US Election: Will Joe Biden be good for India?

The thin line between success and failure

The thin line between success and failure

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Wives, stop leaving money management to your spouse

Wives, stop leaving money management to your spouse

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

 