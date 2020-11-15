Bookrack For The Week (Nov 15 to Nov 21)

Grandparents’ Bag Of Stories

Sudha Murty

Penguin 2020,

pp 240, Rs 250

Written during the lockdown to reinforce the power and magic of stories, this book is an ode to the medical fraternity during the challenging times of Covid-19.

Terror In Islamabad

Amar Bhushan

HarperCollins 2020, pp 180, Rs 250

A cultural attache at the Indian Embassy in Pakistan, Veer Singh goes undercover on a top-secret mission, with his life and many others’ at stake. Based on true events, this promises to be a gripping thriller.

Love Your Life

Sophie Kinsella

Penguin 2020,

pp 368, Rs 699

Ava is sick of online dating. She’s always trusted her own instincts over an algorithm, anyway, and she wants a break from it all. So when she signs up to a semi-silent, anonymous writing retreat in glorious Italy, love is the last thing on her mind. Until she meets a handsome stranger.

The Sentinel

Lee Child and Andrew Child

Penguin 2020, pp 384, Rs 699

Jack Reacher gets off the bus in a sleepy no-name town outside Nashville, Tennessee. He plans to grab a cup of coffee and move right along. Not going to happen. The town has been shut down by a cyber attack and Reacher has to get into the thick of things.

White Bird

R J Palacio

Puffin 2020, pp 224, Rs 599

An unforgettable, unputdownable graphic novel about strength, courage and the power of kindness to change hearts, build bridges, and even save lives, from the globally bestselling author of Wonder.