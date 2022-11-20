Bookrack for the week (Nov 20 to Nov 26)

The Mighty Annapurna

Rohan Raman

White Falcon, pp 42, Rs 599

This illustrated book narrates the magical relationship between a father and a son with the great Himalayan Annapurna as the backdrop. This is a love letter to nature and the mountains, inspired by the author’s recent trip to the Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Graffiti Gods

Anshumanth Rao

Techshresta, pp 212, Rs 399

It’s the beginning of the semester in Manipal. Samar, the presumptive Editor-in-Chief of The Standard, the college media body, is out to destroy all threats to the organisation.

Air Pollution, Clean Energy And Climate Change

Anilla Cherian

Wiley, pp 288, Rs NA

This book highlights the air pollution crisis that emanates from the heavy reliance on polluting forms of energy and the urbanisation of poverty in developing countries.

The Pollen Waits On Tiptoe

D R Bendre and Madhav Ajjampur (Translator)

MUP, pp 196, Rs 310

This book presents English translations of 26 selected poems of one of the greatest lyric poets to have lived: Dattatreya Ramachandra Bendre. A standout feature of this book is its character as a multimedia presentation.

The District Cup

Mallika Ravikumar

Puffin, pp 240, Rs 299

Though talented, technically sound and quick on their feet, the Mulsari Eagles is a football team that is bogged down by tremendous challenges. But coach Siraj wants the kids to have a fighting chance.