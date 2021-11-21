Bookrack for the week (Nov 21 to Nov 27)

Bookrack for the week (Nov 21 to Nov 27)

New releases of the week (Nov 21 to Nov 27)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 21 2021, 01:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 02:00 ist

Monster Folktales From South Asia

Musharraf Ali Farooqi

Harper Children’s
pp 84, Rs 250

These five folktales, retold here by the celebrated writer, capture the monster lore from South Asia’s different regions and the heroic men, women, and children who defeated these monsters.

 

Bourdain: In Stories

Laurie Woolever

Bloomsbury
pp 488, Rs 699

Unparalleled in scope and deeply intimate in its execution, with a treasure trove of photos from Tony’s life, this is a definitive testament to the life of a remarkable man.

 

Crafting A Future

Archana Shah

Niyogi Books
pp 276, Rs 1,495

This is a heartfelt celebration of artisans and their vocational skills. It also draws upon their traditional wisdom to address two of the most serious challenges that we face today: growing unemployment and climate change.

 

Where The Gods Dwell

Multiple authors

Westland
pp 234, Rs 499

This book delves into the ‘(hi)stories’— history and mythology — of 13 architectural marvels that have inspired awe, and not only in the hearts of the faithful.

 

Unbiased Writings On India

Bhaskar Parichha

Blue Hill, pp 296, Rs 299

The second decade of the new millennium was significant for India. This book is a throwback to the many episodes — economic, social, and political — that peppered these years.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

What's Brewing

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

 