Bookrack for the week (Nov 21 to Nov 27)

Monster Folktales From South Asia

Musharraf Ali Farooqi

Harper Children’s

pp 84, Rs 250

These five folktales, retold here by the celebrated writer, capture the monster lore from South Asia’s different regions and the heroic men, women, and children who defeated these monsters.

Bourdain: In Stories

Laurie Woolever

Bloomsbury

pp 488, Rs 699

Unparalleled in scope and deeply intimate in its execution, with a treasure trove of photos from Tony’s life, this is a definitive testament to the life of a remarkable man.

Crafting A Future

Archana Shah

Niyogi Books

pp 276, Rs 1,495

This is a heartfelt celebration of artisans and their vocational skills. It also draws upon their traditional wisdom to address two of the most serious challenges that we face today: growing unemployment and climate change.

Where The Gods Dwell

Multiple authors

Westland

pp 234, Rs 499

This book delves into the ‘(hi)stories’— history and mythology — of 13 architectural marvels that have inspired awe, and not only in the hearts of the faithful.

Unbiased Writings On India

Bhaskar Parichha

Blue Hill, pp 296, Rs 299

The second decade of the new millennium was significant for India. This book is a throwback to the many episodes — economic, social, and political — that peppered these years.