Bookrack for the week (Nov 21 to Nov 27)

Monster Folktales From South Asia
Musharraf Ali Farooqi
Harper Children’s
pp 84, Rs 250
These five folktales, retold here by the celebrated writer, capture the monster lore from South Asia’s different regions and the heroic men, women, and children who defeated these monsters.
Bourdain: In Stories
Laurie Woolever
Bloomsbury
pp 488, Rs 699
Unparalleled in scope and deeply intimate in its execution, with a treasure trove of photos from Tony’s life, this is a definitive testament to the life of a remarkable man.
Crafting A Future
Archana Shah
Niyogi Books
pp 276, Rs 1,495
This is a heartfelt celebration of artisans and their vocational skills. It also draws upon their traditional wisdom to address two of the most serious challenges that we face today: growing unemployment and climate change.
Where The Gods Dwell
Multiple authors
Westland
pp 234, Rs 499
This book delves into the ‘(hi)stories’— history and mythology — of 13 architectural marvels that have inspired awe, and not only in the hearts of the faithful.
Unbiased Writings On India
Bhaskar Parichha
Blue Hill, pp 296, Rs 299
The second decade of the new millennium was significant for India. This book is a throwback to the many episodes — economic, social, and political — that peppered these years.
