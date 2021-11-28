Bookrack for the week (Nov 28 to Dec 4)

Clean Bowled

Zai Whitaker

and Niloufer Wadia

(Illustrator)

Eklavya, pp 66, Rs 90

Dhirubhai’s underwear kingdom is in the grip of cricket fever again. The Children of Thapoli and Vakoli are furiously practicing for their annual match. Team Thapoli is all set to win back the trophy but they run into a problem.

Homebound

Puja Changoiwala

HarperCollins

pp 288, Rs 599

A deeply moving story about family, survival, and relentless hope, this book brings to light the stark realities of those who have remained too long without a voice.

The Forces Behind The Forces

Swapnil Pandey

Penguin

pp 256, Rs 350

Who continues to pay the costs of war long after our soldiers are gone? There are many stories of courageous heroes at the borders, but how much do we know about the women standing strong behind them?

Kashmir At The Crossroads

Sumantra Bose

Picador, pp 352

Rs 699

In this definitive account, the author examines the conflict in Kashmir from its origins to the present volatile juncture. He explores the global context of the current situation, including China’s growing role.

Sleeping Like A Baby

Himani Dalmia and Neha Bhatt

Penguin, pp 288

Rs 299

This book hopes to serve as a bedside companion for parents, packed with all the modern tools you need to build a stronger connection with your children and enable age-appropriate sleep for their optimum growth.