Bookrack for the week (Nov 28 to Dec 4)

Clean Bowled
Zai Whitaker
and Niloufer Wadia
(Illustrator)
Eklavya, pp 66, Rs 90
Dhirubhai’s underwear kingdom is in the grip of cricket fever again. The Children of Thapoli and Vakoli are furiously practicing for their annual match. Team Thapoli is all set to win back the trophy but they run into a problem.
Homebound
Puja Changoiwala
HarperCollins
pp 288, Rs 599
A deeply moving story about family, survival, and relentless hope, this book brings to light the stark realities of those who have remained too long without a voice.
The Forces Behind The Forces
Swapnil Pandey
Penguin
pp 256, Rs 350
Who continues to pay the costs of war long after our soldiers are gone? There are many stories of courageous heroes at the borders, but how much do we know about the women standing strong behind them?
Kashmir At The Crossroads
Sumantra Bose
Picador, pp 352
Rs 699
In this definitive account, the author examines the conflict in Kashmir from its origins to the present volatile juncture. He explores the global context of the current situation, including China’s growing role.
Sleeping Like A Baby
Himani Dalmia and Neha Bhatt
Penguin, pp 288
Rs 299
This book hopes to serve as a bedside companion for parents, packed with all the modern tools you need to build a stronger connection with your children and enable age-appropriate sleep for their optimum growth.
