Bookrack for the week (Nov 6 to Nov 12)

The Boys From Biloxi
John Grisham
Hachette India, pp 475, Rs 699
Rich with history and with a large cast of unforgettable characters, this is a sweeping saga of two sons of immigrant families who grow up as friends but ultimately find themselves in a knife-edge legal confrontation in which life itself hangs in the balance.
Forks In The Road
C Rangarajan
Penguin Business, pp 304, Rs 699
This is not only a memoir of a man who shaped India’s economy and positively impacted the lives of many but also a fascinating account of India’s growth story. It is a description of what we did and what we did not, and where we succeeded and where we failed.
Happy Endings
Minita Sanghvi
HarperCollins, pp 272, Rs 399
Krish is the latest ‘it’ thing. The Indian-export, award-winning lesbian author, is being actively pursued by Bollywood’s darling Karan Raichand for movie rights to her Booker-nominated book.
Ranis & The Raj
Queeny Pradhan
Penguin Viking, pp 304, Rs 699
In India’s history, not all queens are remembered today. Some are celebrated; while others have been almost ignored by historians. In this work, the author tells the stories of six such forgotten queens.
Contamination
Richa Lakhera
Om Books, pp 240, Rs 295
This promises to be a spine-chilling journey into the realm of supernatural military combat and new-age horror fiction. The action scenes, in keeping with the best in the genre, throb with life and excitement.
