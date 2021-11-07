Bookrack for the week (Nov 7 to Nov 13)

Asterix And The Griffin

Jean-Yves Ferri and Didier Conrad

(Illustrator)

Hachette

pp 48, Rs 499

Follow Asterix and Obelix as they set out on their 39th adventure on a long journey in search of a strange and terrifying creature. Half-eagle, half-lion, and idolised and feared by ancient peoples, this creature is the griffin.

Coral Woman

Lubaina Bandukwala

Harper Children’s

pp 44, Rs 299

Step into the ocean. Walk into the deep. Feel the silence. See its wonders come alive before your eyes. Welcome to the coral reef with Uma Mani, painter of corals and passionate advocate of coral conservation.

Branded In History

Ramya Ramamurthy

Hachette, pp 320

Rs 499

Focusing on a century bookended by two movements for independence, this book draws readers into the fascinating story of how colonial Indian brands were produced, distributed and marketed at a time when branding as a concept was still in its infancy.

Remo

Remo Fernandes

HarperCollins, pp 508, Rs 799

Singer-composer Remo Fernandes takes the reader along on a rollercoaster ride through his growing-up years, his travels, his musical journey, and his many adventures.

The Horizon

Gautam Bhatia

HarperCollins, pp 468, Rs 499

After 2,000 years, the Wall has been breached. As Mithila steps into a world unknown, her sister Minakshi tightens her grasp on a city bracing for chaos and violence.